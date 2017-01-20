Jimmy Carter National Historic Site celebrates Inauguration

PLAINS, GA (WTVM) – The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site live streamed the 45th Inauguration of the President of the United States of America.

The event took place in the auditorium of Plains High School where President Carter attended school.

The museum does this as a tribute to the inauguration process.

Charles Leik and his wife stopped by the Carter site Friday. Leik says he always gets excited when a new president takes office.

“After a bitter election and people who are so opposed to policy are all coming together to celebrate another peaceful transfer. I think that is wonderful,” says Charles Leik, a Carter Site visitor.

It was 40 years ago Friday following the swearing-in ceremony that President Carter became the first president to walk from the Capitol to the White House in the post-ceremony parade.

The historic site tells the story of Carter’s life from childhood to the president and life post-presidency.

