Remains of missing Macon County man leads to manhunt for killer

Remains were found in Cossey Branch Creek off of Lee Road 259 in Lee County. (Source: Elizabeth White/WTVM)

(WTVM) - Several more body parts have been discovered in a Lee County creek, leading investigators to identify the victim as a 32-year-old missing man from Macon County.

Detectives believe he was murdered, dismembered and thrown into the creek.

"Whenever you find body parts in different places it means they did something only a monster can do," said Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson.

Sheriff Andre Brunson is on a mission to bring justice to 32-year-old Kenneth McKency and his family.

Wednesday, a construction worker discovered McKency's leg inside a trash bag in the Cossey Branch Creek off of Lee Road 259 in Lee County.

Thursday night, investigators discovered more remains upstream, off of Macon County Road 43. Investigators won't name specific body parts but say some remains were inside trash bags, along with strips of clothing.

"We are going to do everything we can do to find the monster that did this to this man, I repeat monster because it would take a monster to

do something like this." said Sheriff Brunson.

A tattoo and fingerprints helped identify McKency.

"I think it is safe to say we are trying to determine a specific location where the murder took place," said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

As this missing person's case transitions into a multi-county murder investigation, agents won't say if they have any suspects or persons of

interests.

McKency was last seen January 6th, walking in the Brownsville Community after leaving a home along Ligon Court.

"I know the community out there, you know Kenneth's family and you know this young man if you know something come forward and do what you can

to bring this person to justice cause if this person did this one time he can do it again," said Sheriff Brunson.

Investigators say it is possible more remains could be found. We do know the Alabama Bureau of Investigations is being called in to assist.

