Columbus Cottonmouths game canceled Friday night following accident

(WTVM) – The Columbus Cottonmouths will not be playing a game Friday night after the team's charter bus crashed Thursday.

The wreck happened Thursday afternoon after 1 in Morton, Illinois when the driver reportedly took a turn too fast, causing the bus to overturn.

Cottonmouths goalie Brandon Jaeger suffered a broken leg and was kept at the hospital overnight.

All released from hospital except Brandon Jaeger and the bus driver. Neither suffer from life-threatening injuries https://t.co/FWS0C6EY7u — Cottonmouths Hockey (@Cottonmouths) January 20, 2017

Everyone else on the bus including the rest of the team and staff was treated and released.

The team was driving to Peoria to originally play the Peoria Rivermen Friday and Saturday night.

