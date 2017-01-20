Residents report more burglaries in Harris, Muscogee counties

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It has been 12 days since a manhunt for a burglary suspect began in Harris county.

A burglar is suspected of hitting about five Harris county homes, but now police think the same man has made his way to Muscogee county.

Three agencies are now involved with the search for a suspect that started his burglary spree in Harris county.

Surveillance pictures of the man Columbus police, Harris, and Muscogee counties are searching for.

He's accused of breaking into homes along Fortson Road, Whitesville Road, and the Callaway Woods areas.

All three agencies say he has made his way to the Green Island Hills Community in Columbus.

News Leader 9 spoke to a woman who's a nanny in that community who says this incident has her paranoid and fearful of her life.

“I am caught off guard, I am frightened. I have never had anything like this happen to me before and especially with a one-year-old it's terrifying to know someone can get into a home like that with the doors locked.”

One Callaway Woods homeowner says he recalls a search in his neighborhood.

“They had the helicopters with the infrared lights then they had regular helicopters and four-wheeler... they never did find the guy. I say to be vigilant and don't open your doors unless you know what’s out there, said homeowner Ruthland Site.

Harris county sheriff's office says they are in fact using all their resources to bring justice to residents in both counties.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins says her department is doing what they can to lock up this burglary suspect.

Tompkins says in the meantime while the search resumes, people should do what they can to secure their homes.

