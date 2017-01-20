Columbus Cottonmouths head coach speaks after bus crash

PEORIA, IL (WTVM) – Columbus Cottonmouths head coach Jerome Bechard speaks out for the first time since the team’s bus crash.

In an interview with WHOI/WEEK-TV’s Jim Mattson, Coach Bechard gets emotional talking about the accident.

The team was traveling to Peoria, IL for a hockey game when the bus they were on crashed Thursday afternoon around 1.

All the players were released from the hospital except for goalie Brandon Jaegar and the bus driver, but neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

Thank you to the @Peoria_Rivermen, the city of Peoria, the city of Columbus and all of our fans for all of the support at this time! — Cottonmouths Hockey (@Cottonmouths) January 19, 2017

