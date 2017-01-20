Real Dads Read program expands to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A national non-profit is looking to expand to the Columbus area to engage more men to read with their children.

Fathers Incorporated and Atlanta-based Furthering Fathering is partnering with Chattahoochee Valley Parent-2-Parent to launch phase one of its Real Dads Read initiative in Columbus.

The program first made its way to the Valley at the Nappy Roots barbershop on Macon Road.

With this program, organizers hope to make a profound impact in the community by empowering fathers and men to actively engage in their children's education.

“We are looking to do some big things in the barber shops we are looking to do activities in the barber shops that will be for the young men and their mentors with one another and just hope to grow this not just in Columbus, but Phenix City, Harris County: just anywhere where we can reach," said Randalette Williams.

For more information, call 706-646-7310 or 770-804-9800.

Here are the Columbus locations participating in the book drive:

Scott's Barbershop

63 Hwy 165

Phenix City, AL 36869

Overflo Beauty and Barber Shop

1816 Midtown Drive

Columbus, GA 31906

The Nappy Root Barber Shop

4231 Macon Road

Columbus, GA 31907

Vizionz Master Barbers

4475 Warm Springs Road

Columbus, GA 31909

Hair In Motion

3640 Buena Vista Road

Columbus, GA 31907

