Real Dads Read program expands to Columbus

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A national non-profit is looking to expand to the Columbus area to engage more men to read with their children.

Fathers Incorporated and Atlanta-based Furthering Fathering is partnering with Chattahoochee Valley Parent-2-Parent to launch phase one of its Real Dads Read initiative in Columbus.

The program first made its way to the Valley at the Nappy Roots barbershop on Macon Road.

With this program, organizers hope to make a profound impact in the community by empowering fathers and men to actively engage in their children's education.

“We are looking to do some big things in the barber shops we are looking to do activities in the barber shops that will be for the young men and their mentors with one another and just hope to grow this not just in Columbus, but Phenix City, Harris County: just anywhere where we can reach," said Randalette Williams.

For more information, call 706-646-7310 or 770-804-9800.

Here are the Columbus locations participating in the book drive:

  • Scott's Barbershop

          63 Hwy 165

          Phenix City, AL 36869

  • Overflo Beauty and Barber Shop

          1816 Midtown Drive

          Columbus, GA 31906

  • The Nappy Root Barber Shop

          4231 Macon Road

          Columbus, GA 31907

  • Vizionz Master Barbers

          4475 Warm Springs Road

          Columbus, GA 31909

  • Hair In Motion

          3640 Buena Vista Road

          Columbus, GA 31907

