Columbus State University hosts Financial Forecast Breakfast

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Business leaders from Columbus State University met to discuss the state of the markets Friday.

The 2017 Financial Forecast Breakfast was hosted by the Turner College of Business Advisory Council.

One of the main goals of the college is to conduct research to help the public understand where the economy is.

Speakers included Benjamin Blair from CSU's Butler Center for Business and Economic Research and Rajeev Dhawan, the director of Georgia State University’s Economic Forecasting Center.

