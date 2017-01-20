Pedestrian killed in Hwy. 80 W accident

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car on Hwy 80. W Friday evening.

According to Russell County Deputy Coroner LaWanna Davis, 28-year-old Jessie K. McClendon was struck by a vehicle in front of the Clegg’s Discount Fireworks just before 10 p.m.

The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head.

