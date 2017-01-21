SLIDESHOW: Severe weather hits the Chattahoochee Valley

Severe weather hit the Chattahoochee Valley hard this weekend.More >>
It is now week two for the Peachtree Mall murder trial and prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case.More >>
The Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus is declared unsafe after several fire code violations.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal will sign a bill Tuesday increasing fees for hunting and fishing licenses.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has arrested and charged a man on felony rape charges.More >>
The Columbus Space Programs FIRST Robotics team 4188 will travel to Houston, Texas for the FIRST World Championship of the National Robotics Competition.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
