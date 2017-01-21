SLIDESHOW: Severe weather hits the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

SLIDESHOW: Severe weather hits the Chattahoochee Valley

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

(WTVM) – Severe weather hit the Chattahoochee Valley hard this weekend.

[RELATED: Alert Center Action Days issued Saturday and Sunday]

Many parts of east Alabama and west Georgia received heavy storm damage after numerous Tornado Warnings and Tornado Watches were issued all over our area.

Click here to view a slideshow of pictures sent in by viewers.

[RELATED: Smiths Station, AL hit hard by tornado]

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly