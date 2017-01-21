Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm in Plains closed due to flooding

PLAINS, GA (WTVM) – Jimmy Carter National Historic Site has announced the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm is closed due to localized flooding.

The area will remain closed until Monday, January 23, 2017. It will be accessed on Monday to determine if it can re-open safely for visitation.

Plains High School and the Plains Depot will still be opened as scheduled from 9:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.

