Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm in Plains closed due to flooding

The Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus is declared unsafe after several fire code violations.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal will sign a bill Tuesday increasing fees for hunting and fishing licenses.More >>
It is now week two for the Peachtree Mall murder trial and prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case.More >>
The Muscogee County School District along with area private schools honored high school seniors at the 8th annual National Signing Day for Scholars event.More >>
The Columbus Space Programs FIRST Robotics team 4188 will travel to Houston, Texas for the FIRST World Championship of the National Robotics Competition.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
