Smiths Station, AL hit hard by tornado

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – A tornado touched down in Smiths Station early Saturday morning causing some major damage to the high school’s baseball and softball fields.

No injuries have been reported in this severe weather outbreak.

Tornado Warnings were issued for many east Alabama counties Saturday morning as strong storms spread through the Chattahoochee Valley area.

The Smiths Station High School Principal is asking for the community's help in the coming days to assist in the cleanup process.

