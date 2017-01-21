Smiths Station, AL hit hard by tornado

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
The Muscogee County School District along with area private schools honored high school seniors at the 8th annual National Signing Day for Scholars event.More >>
The Muscogee County School District along with area private schools honored high school seniors at the 8th annual National Signing Day for Scholars event.More >>
The Columbus Space Programs FIRST Robotics team 4188 will travel to Houston, Texas for the FIRST World Championship of the National Robotics Competition.More >>
The Columbus Space Programs FIRST Robotics team 4188 will travel to Houston, Texas for the FIRST World Championship of the National Robotics Competition.More >>
Parents, educators, and even school board members in Muscogee County meeting Monday afternoon to offer ideas and options now that they have time before the school district makes its decision.More >>
Parents, educators, and even school board members in Muscogee County meeting Monday afternoon to offer ideas and options now that they have time before the school district makes its decision.More >>
The Georgia NAACP is challenging redistricting changes to several legislative districts in 2015, arguing that lawmakers violated federal voting rights law by moving black voters out and white voters into two House of...More >>
The Georgia NAACP is challenging redistricting changes to several legislative districts in 2015, arguing that lawmakers violated federal voting rights law by moving black voters out and white voters into two House of...More >>
WTVM’s Jason Dennis was out hitting the links for a good cause Monday!More >>
WTVM’s Jason Dennis was out hitting the links for a good cause Monday!More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
The case is under active investigation and at this time, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone involved. Investigators will be re-interviewing the parties involved as well as any witnesses.More >>
The case is under active investigation and at this time, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone involved. Investigators will be re-interviewing the parties involved as well as any witnesses.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Dispatchers confirm authorities are responding to a body found in Warrick County.More >>
Dispatchers confirm authorities are responding to a body found in Warrick County.More >>
A Picayune Memorial High School student was killed in a car crash on his 17th birthday over the weekend.More >>
A Picayune Memorial High School student was killed in a car crash on his 17th birthday over the weekend.More >>