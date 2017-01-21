Weather alternative shelters provided in Lee Co. due to tornado - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Weather alternative shelters provided in Lee Co. due to tornado watch

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Due to a tornado watch that has been issued for counties in east Alabama, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency has listed several shelters in the area. 

Here is a list of weather alternative shelter locations:

  • Southern Union State Community College 
  • Providence Baptist Church Basement - Beauregard
  • Smiths Station Government Center - Smiths Station 

You will need to bring your own supplies to these locations including food, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, medicines, water, diapers, etc.

A tornado watch has been issued for east Alabama until 3 a.m. CT. Click here to follow WTVM weather updates and text 'WTVM' and your county to 24247 for weather updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly