Weather alternative shelters provided in Lee Co. due to tornado watch

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Due to a tornado watch that has been issued for counties in east Alabama, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency has listed several shelters in the area.

Here is a list of weather alternative shelter locations:

Southern Union State Community College

Providence Baptist Church Basement - Beauregard

Smiths Station Government Center - Smiths Station

You will need to bring your own supplies to these locations including food, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, medicines, water, diapers, etc.

A tornado watch has been issued for east Alabama until 3 a.m. CT. Click here to follow WTVM weather updates and text 'WTVM' and your county to 24247 for weather updates.

