Cataula sports facility destroyed by storm damage

CATAULA, GA (WTVM) – A youth sports facility in Cataula, GA is completely destroyed by severe weather on Saturday.

The center is run by volunteers and the group recently spent $10,000 rebuilding the batting cages, but they are now destroyed. The roof was also blown off of the equipment room and the concession stand was also ruined.

This facility was built to give the kids a place to practice baseball, football, and other sports.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help rebuild this facility with a goal of $20,000.

Click here if you would like to donate to this facility.

