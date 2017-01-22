Storm damage reported in Opelika, AL

More expert testimony will be given in the murder trial of three suspected Columbus gang members.More >>
More expert testimony will be given in the murder trial of three suspected Columbus gang members.More >>
Students in Shaw High School's Future Business Leaders of America club took time to give back to the community Tuesday.More >>
Students in Shaw High School's Future Business Leaders of America club took time to give back to the community Tuesday.More >>
A Phenix City woman has been sentenced in an Alabama Federal Court to 6 months in prison for her part in an identity theft ring.More >>
A Phenix City woman has been sentenced in an Alabama Federal Court to 6 months in prison for her part in an identity theft ring.More >>
Georgia Southwestern State University will be hosting a naming ceremony in honor of two fallen officers.More >>
Georgia Southwestern State University will be hosting a naming ceremony in honor of two fallen officers.More >>
City officials are calling The Ralston Towers unsafe to live in after an inspection uncovered that there were several issues with the fire sprinkler and alarm system. Tenants are saying that these violations don’t reflect work done under the new management.More >>
City officials are calling The Ralston Towers unsafe to live in after an inspection uncovered that there were several issues with the fire sprinkler and alarm system. Tenants are saying that these violations don’t reflect work done under the new management.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>