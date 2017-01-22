Storm damage reported in Opelika, AL

Storm damage is being reported in Opelika, AL, specifically in the Pepperell Village area.

Trees and utility poles are down, and various structures have been damaged following Sunday afternoon's severe weather.

Additionally, the roof and rafters were completely blown off of a house on 3rd Avenue. A large oak tree is down in the yard as well.

Our crew on the scene reports a lot of traffic lights are out in the area as well.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured during the storms.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details and follow Storm Team 9 on air and online for more updates.

