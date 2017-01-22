Falcons win NFC Championship Game; head to Super Bowl LI

Georgia Southwestern State University will be hosting a naming ceremony in honor of two fallen officers.More >>
Georgia Southwestern State University will be hosting a naming ceremony in honor of two fallen officers.More >>
A new budget is on the table for the city of Columbus. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's recommendations to city council show leaders may have to change the cost of city services in 2018.More >>
A new budget is on the table for the city of Columbus. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's recommendations to city council show leaders may have to change the cost of city services in 2018.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots into a car occupied by his wife and two children.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots into a car occupied by his wife and two children.More >>
Pratt and Whitney announcing Tuesday it is launching a new brand called engine-wise.More >>
Pratt and Whitney announcing Tuesday it is launching a new brand called engine-wise.More >>
The murder hearing has been rescheduled for three suspects who are accused of brutally killing three members of an Upatoi family in January 2016.More >>
The murder hearing has been rescheduled for three suspects who are accused of brutally killing three members of an Upatoi family in January 2016.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.More >>