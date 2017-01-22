Falcons win NFC Championship Game; head to Super Bowl LI - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Falcons win NFC Championship Game; head to Super Bowl LI

(Source: WXTX) (Source: WXTX)
ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) -

Talk about going out with a bang!

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. It's also the last game to be played at the Georgia Dome.  

They now head to Super Bowl LI in Houston, TX, where they will face off against the New England Patriots.

You can catch all the action on Sunday, Feb. 5 on Fox at 6:30 p.m. EST. 

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly