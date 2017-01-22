Cottonmouths back in Columbus days after bus crash - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Cottonmouths back in Columbus days after bus crash

By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
and WTVM Web Team
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

It was quite the welcome home as the Columbus Cottonmouths returned to the Fountain City on Sunday afternoon. 

After a crazy weekend, the Snakes returned home just days after a scary bus crash on their road trip to Peoria, IL.

Head coach Jerome Bechard and the players were all smiles as they got back to the fans safe and sound.

Bechard thanked the fans, the organization, and the people of Peoria for all of their support in what's been a difficult few days.

So many players were banged up that only six guys on the original roster suited up for Saturday night’s game that they had to find 12 more to fill the roster.

It was a hard-fought 5-4 overtime loss to the Rivermen, but it was a gutsy performance.

An emotional Bechard spoke with us about the game and how much everyone's support meant to the team. 

Players were greeted with a nice meal from the organization...

Bechard said they'll get Monday off, then it's back to work trying to fill this roster for next week's games.

