The BBB urges caution when hiring contractors after natural disasters

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to take precautions when selecting contractors to repair post-disaster property damages.

According to the BBB, natural disasters such as the past week’s storms can bring about dishonest contractors to capitalize off the grief of others.

“Property owners will want to make repairs to their home or business as quickly as possible,” said Kelvin Collins, President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving the Fall Line Corridor. “Make wise decisions and don’t let someone separate you from your hard-earned money,” he added.

Victims of disasters are to never feel forced to make hurried decisions or to choose unknown businesses. Below are among the BBB’s several tips to homeowners that have experienced property damage as a result of a natural disaster:

Shop around for contractors

Get competitive bids

Check out references and business reviews at bbb.org for major repairs

Be wary of door-to-door workers who do not have a permanent place of business

Never pay in full for all repairs in advance

Do not pay cash

For more trustworthy information, and lists of BBB Accredited Businesses by industry, click here.

