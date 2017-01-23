Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika police need help finding the man wanted in a weekend armed robbery.

Police say he went into the Liberty gas station on Pepperell Parkway on Sunday, Jan.22 demanding money from the register.

Police say the man did have a gun and left with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was described as a black man, around 5’8,”, 150 pounds and he was last seen wearing a blue bandana, black hoodie, and dark colored pants.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department's Detective Division at 334) 705-5220.

