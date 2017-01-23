Gov. Nathan Deal holds news conference for the state of emergency

(WTVM) – Governor Nathan Deal is holding a news conference on Monday at 3 p.m. regarding the state of emergency that was issued for 16 counties in south Georgia.

Deal to hold media avail today at 3 p.m. regarding state of emergency in 16 South Georgia counties. More info: https://t.co/5S1u5LClIi — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 23, 2017

After the Atlanta Falcons won the NFC championship, Deal sent out a tweet celebrating their win while encouraging the public to support people who were affected by recent storms.

While we celebrate this @AtlantaFalcons win, let's all #RiseUp in support of our fellow Georgians affected by the recent storms. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 23, 2017

At least 15 people died following the severe storms in southwest Georgia. Deal plans to visit the affected areas on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Click here to watch the news conference live.

