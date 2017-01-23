Gov. Nathan Deal holds news conference for the state of emergency

Columbus police need your help locating a missing man.More >>
Columbus police need your help locating a missing man.More >>
A monumental event for Mediacom and its customers on Wednesday as the cable and internet provider released its new one gig internet.More >>
A monumental event for Mediacom and its customers on Wednesday as the cable and internet provider released its new one gig internet.More >>
After a week and a half of trial, a verdict is set to be made in the Peachtree Mall murder trial.More >>
After a week and a half of trial, a verdict is set to be made in the Peachtree Mall murder trial.More >>
An overturned truck has traffic delayed at Shug Jordan Pkwy. in Auburn.More >>
An overturned truck has traffic delayed at Shug Jordan Pkwy. in Auburn.More >>
Columbus-based Total System Services (TSYS) has announced a huge first quarter of earnings.More >>
Columbus-based Total System Services (TSYS) has announced a huge first quarter of earnings.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>