Gov. Nathan Deal holds news conference for the state of emergenc - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Gov. Nathan Deal holds news conference for the state of emergency

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. (Source: Governor of Georgia website) Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. (Source: Governor of Georgia website)

(WTVM) – Governor Nathan Deal is holding a news conference on Monday at 3 p.m. regarding the state of emergency that was issued for 16 counties in south Georgia. 

After the Atlanta Falcons won the NFC championship, Deal sent out a tweet celebrating their win while encouraging the public to support people who were affected by recent storms.

At least 15 people died following the severe storms in southwest Georgia. Deal plans to visit the affected areas on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Click here to watch the news conference live. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly