Girls Inc. of Columbus lends aid to sisters at Girls Inc. of Albany

One Girls Inc. recently stepped up to help their sister organization in a time of need.

While the Albany, GA branch of Girls Inc. was not damaged in the severe weather on Jan. 21 and 22, several of its members were impacted, and their families lost everything.

Last week, the Columbus chapter of Girls, Inc. collected gently-used children’s clothing and nonperishable food.

By the end of the week, Girls Inc. collected over 20 boxes of new and gently used clothing, in addition to nonperishable food, toiletries and hygiene products, blankets, pillows, and cash donations.

During the week, girls at both Columbus centers sorted and organized the donations and made cards for the girls in Albany.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, six girls and three staff from Girls Inc. of Columbus took two vans full of new and gently used articles of clothing, shoes, pillows, blankets, toiletries and hand-made cards to Albany.

“What a great effort this was,” said Leann Malone, Director of the Columbus Girls Inc. “Our girls stepped up to help people in need, no questions asked, and some even gave up their Saturday to help deliver everything. I could not be more proud of them. The entire Columbus community is amazingly generous, and our girls learned so much. It is tremendously empowering for a girl to see herself as someone who has something of value to share with others, no matter what her circumstances may be. To experience leadership through service to others forever changes a girl’s perception of how important and needed she is.”

With contributions and assistance from The Links Incorporated, girls at the Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue also put together and decorated individual boxes of toiletries specifically for the 16 girls.

For more details, visit their website at this link.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.