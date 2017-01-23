Girls Inc. of Columbus lends aid to sisters at Girls Inc. of Albany

Georgia's parole board has scheduled a meeting to hear arguments for or against granting clemency for an inmate scheduled to be executed later this month.More >>
Columbus Police Department employees were honored Wednesday for their service to the community.More >>
A murder trial is underway in Columbus.More >>
An alleged child molester made an appearance in Superior Court in Columbus Wednesday morning.More >>
A total of 226 one and two bedroom units are now under construction on Front Avenue in Columbus.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Arlington Police confirm that they are at the scene of a shooting.More >>
The U.S. Army has released photos showing the final moments of Specialist Hilda I. Clayton's life. She was an Augusta native killed in 2013 while filming a training exercise in Afghanistan. A mortar tube exploded directly in front of her. And that explosion was caught by her camera.More >>
