Teen charged with murder following deadly shooting on Branton Woods in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Dec. 17, 2016, at Branton Woods Drive near the intersection of Branton Lane.

Police arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with murder after a shooting claimed the life of 25-year-old Bobby Seawright.

Seawright was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the Midtown Medical Center ER where he later passed away from his injuries.

On Jan. 19, 2017, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit executed an arrest warrant where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The juvenile suspect was charged with murder and he is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.

