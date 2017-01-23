Teen charged with murder following deadly shooting on Branton Woods in Columbus

After a week and a half of trial, a verdict is set to be made in the Peachtree Mall murder trial.More >>
After a week and a half of trial, a verdict is set to be made in the Peachtree Mall murder trial.More >>
An overturned truck has traffic delayed at Shug Jordan Pkwy. in Auburn.More >>
An overturned truck has traffic delayed at Shug Jordan Pkwy. in Auburn.More >>
Columbus-based Total System Services (TSYS) has announced a huge first quarter of earnings.More >>
Columbus-based Total System Services (TSYS) has announced a huge first quarter of earnings.More >>
A new budget is on the table for the city of Columbus. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's recommendations to city council show leaders may have to change the cost of city services in 2018.More >>
A new budget is on the table for the city of Columbus. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's recommendations to city council show leaders may have to change the cost of city services in 2018.More >>
The date for the 6th annual Bo Bikes Bama, hosted by sports legend Bo Jackson, has been set for spring 2017. The Bo Bikes Bama charity ride will return to Auburn Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. CT.More >>
The date for the 6th annual Bo Bikes Bama, hosted by sports legend Bo Jackson, has been set for spring 2017. The Bo Bikes Bama charity ride will return to Auburn Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. CT.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>