Community support needed for Cataula baseball field damaged by storms

A 30-year community sports facility in Cataula, GA has some major damages to assess after a tornado touched down this weekend.



Although batting cages are completely dismantled to the ground, President Jeff Allen of the Cataula Sports Association says it’s not the only damage.



“The main part of the damage is the batting cage but we also have damage to our concession and our equipment room as well as some of the fences and structures and that sort of thing,” says Allen.



People in the community say they’re devastated since the field is a longstanding community staple.



Blake Keith, a high school senior, says he remembers playing at the same field as a young boy.



He now works at Billy’s Grocery Store located right in front of the baseball field.



“It’s bad for the kids that always go back there because I’ll be at work and I can always hear them hitting in the cages,” says Keith.



Allen says the damage is set to cost some major dollars.



“I would say just a rough estimate would be around $10,000-12,000,” says Allen.



Allen also says since the park is not associated with Harris County Parks and Recreation, the park has to be restored with money raised.



"We’re also going to utilize some of our fundraisers as well, especially with baseball season coming up we’re going to use our baseball fundraiser to help us rebuild our facility”, says Allen.



There is also a GoFundMe account set up to help raise a goal of $20,000. You can find it at this link.

