LaGrange man arrested in Tallassee, charged with kidnapping

A LaGrange, GA man has been arrested on multiple charges including burglary, kidnapping, and battery after officials located him in Tallassee, AL.

On Monday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m., the Troup County Emergency 911 Center received an emergency call for help where they could hear a woman screaming on the phone.

The Criminal Investigations Section identified the caller as a LaGrange woman who had been kidnapped by Michael Shane Scott. Investigators issued an alert for the woman’s car, which was reported missing.

Later in the day, the Tallassee Police Department received a tip that Scott was driving the victim’s vehicle near the intersection of Kent Road and Tallassee Highway.

Tallassee police responded to the scene and took Scott into custody without incident. While searching him, officials recovered a small amount of what they believed to be methamphetamine and a smoking device.

Scott was arrested and charged with burglary, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim was located in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, treated and released. Her identify is not being released at this time.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

