Cottonmouths regroup, begin prep for weekend home games

With their tough weekend of travel behind them, the Columbus Cottonmouths look ahead to what's next as they get ready to hit the ice this Friday.

The team returned home safe and sound on Sunday afternoon. Now it's back to normal, or at least a new kind of normal.

Players will see the team doctor this week to see who's cleared to play and who's not.

Based on who's available, the team will then fill the rest of the roster in free agency and waivers, any way they can put a competitive group on the ice.

All that, and then they have to prepare for the game itself.

Coach Jerome Bechard said it's almost like starting over with some of the new faces.

“It feels a little bit like Training Camp all over again where there's so many variables and don't know what's going on,” Bechard said.

They'll hit the ice Tuesday for their first practice of the week.

Goalie Brandon Jaeger, who suffered a broken leg, will be out for an extended period. Jaeger did not return with the team and is instead back in Minnesota with his family.

On Friday night the Snakes return to the Columbus Civic Center for their home game against Roanoke at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.