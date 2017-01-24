Charlie Wilson to headline show at the Columbus Civic Center in March

The jury continues to deliberate in the Peachtree Mall murder trial. Jurors are working to find a verdict in the trial of three people accused of gunning down a man Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
The Americus community and Georgia Southwestern State University students, falculty, and staff all gathered in honor of two fallen heroes Thursday afternoon.More >>
More than 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States this year alone and of those cases, more than 40,000 women will die of the disease.More >>
The moving of Historic Westville Village from Lumpkin to south Columbus has been delayed.More >>
Storm Team 9 has declared April 27 an Alert Center Action Day.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Chip Gaines has been named in a lawsuit filed by two former Magnolia Realty partners for $1 million.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
