Charlie Wilson to headline show at the Columbus Civic Center in March

Charlie Wilson’s In It To Win It tour will make its stop at the Columbus Civic Center March 26.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. through the Columbus Civic Center Box office, Ticketmaster.com, or at 888-745-3000.

The eleven-time Grammy nominee’s upcoming tour also features r&b artists Fantasia, Johnny Gill, and P Music Group’s pop duo, Solero.

“I am excited about being on the road with my friends Grammy-Award winner, Fantasia, and four-time Grammy-Award nominee, Johnny Gill,” said Wilson. “As usual, folks should come prepared for a party.”

In addition to his tour, Wilson has a new album titled, In It To win It, that is set to release February 2017. The album features Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Robin Thicke, Wiz Khalifah, and T.I.

For more information on presale tickets and VIP packages, click here.

