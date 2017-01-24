Columbus organization offers car seat safety inspections

The Americus community and Georgia Southwestern State University students, falculty, and staff all gathered in honor of two fallen heroes Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Americus community and Georgia Southwestern State University students, falculty, and staff all gathered in honor of two fallen heroes Thursday afternoon.More >>
Severe weather was underway in the Chattahoochee Valley on Thursday. Viewers across the Valley have sent in pictures and videos of rain, low clouds and damage in the area.More >>
After a week and a half of trial, a verdict is set to be made in the Peachtree Mall murder trial.More >>
Storm Team 9 has declared April 27 an Alert Center Action Day.More >>
COLGAY Pride's 6th Equality for All Town Hall Meeting took place Wednesday evening.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>