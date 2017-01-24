Columbus organization offers car seat safety inspections

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus offers a car seat inspection station designed to help parents make sure they are using the right car seat, facing the right direction and installed correctly according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

This service is offered several times each month. Parents or caregivers wanting the car seat that they using for their child checked need to have an appointment.

The service provided by a currently certified Child Passenger Safety Technician requires about 30 minutes per car seat. Parents are asked to bring the car seat instruction booklet, the vehicle owner’s manual, and to leave the car seat in their vehicle upon arrival.

Safe Kids Columbus does not charge for this service but does accept donations as a non-profit 501C3 Organization.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce fatal injuries by 71 percent among infants and by 54 percent among children ages one to four years in passenger cars.

Car seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash, and they are most effective when installed and used correctly. Nearly three out of every four car seats are not used properly, placing children at unnecessary risk.

Here is a list of dates for the inspections:

