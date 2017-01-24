Opelika Police Dept. in search for gas station armed robbery suspect

The Opelika Police Department received a report of a robbery at the Liberty Gas Station on Pepperell Pkwy. The 911 call was received Jan. 22 at approximately 9:20 a.m.

The cashier described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’8," and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing with a white bandana.

The suspect entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. He left the store in a gray Ford Focus with money and a large amount of Newport cigarettes. The car left traveling east on Pepperell Pkwy.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. To report anonymously, call Secret Services Hotline at 334-745-8665.

