Dairy Queen coming to Phenix City this week

The LABE Restaurant Group, LLC, a LaGrange, GA based company, is proud to announce plans to bring a Dairy Queen Franchise to Phenix City, AL.

This Dairy Queen will be the LABE Restaurant Group’s first opening in Phenix City. They currently operate the Dairy Queen on Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus, GA.

The restaurant is expected to create more than 30 full-time and part-time jobs.

The Dairy Queen will be located along Highway 280 North in Phenix City, directly in front of Home Depot.

The official groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

LABE Restaurant Group will also provide chances to win Dairy Queen Gift Certificates.

The City of Phenix City is excited about the new addition and looks forward to a great future with Dairy Queen as a partner.

