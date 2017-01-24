GA Supreme Court rises up for the ATL Falcons

The Supreme Court of Georgia is rising up to show their support for the Atlanta Falcons.

They held a Special Session on Tuesday to honor the Falcons and wish them well in their quest for a Super Bowl victory Feb. 5 against the New England Patriots.

Normally gaveled in to “All Rise,” the nine justices – all donning Falcons baseball caps – filed into the courtroom to “Rise Up!”

Chief Justice P. Harris Hines said the state’s highest court wanted to send the Atlanta team its best wishes.

“It’s been a great season, and now it’s time for all Falcons fans to rise up!” Chief Justice Harris said.

The justices then all rose from their seats and cheered, “Go Falcons!”

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.