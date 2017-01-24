New Lee County DA sworn in

Lee County's new district attorney plans to make some major changes just weeks after being sworn in.

Brandon Hughes, who beat out longtime incumbent Robbie Treese, was sworn in at the Lee County Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Citing a backlog of cases, Brandon Hughes says he plans to expand the pretrial diversion program to include first time nonviolent felony offenses by next month.

"Again it has to be first time offense, nonviolent offense that the victim and law enforcement office agree on the program and its long program a year, you have to make good on your restitution, do community service or get your GED, whatever we can help you do to be a better person and get a fresh start," Hughes said.

Hughes said it will save taxpayers' money, allow his team to focus on getting justice for victims of violent crime, and ease a backlog of around 3,000 cases, some of which are 10 years old.

