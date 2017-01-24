BGCCV launches new youth literacy program for community

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley has launched its new literacy initiative aimed at aiding youth literacy in the community.

The goal of the initiative "Read with Me – Learn to Read, Love to Read" is to increase members' proficiency at all grade levels in the areas of reading and language arts.

They also want to ensure club members are performing at or above grade level.

We caught up with program co-founder Todd Daniels, who spoke with us on the importance of this initiative.

"It's important to have kids really love to read and really get to them when they're young,” Daniels said. “Most kids who don't learn how to read by the time they're in third grade, they really have a hard time going beyond high school."

"We are inviting all civic and community partners to be a part of this initiative because as I said it’s not a Boys and Girls Club or an individual family issue, it is a community-wide issue," added Rodney Close with the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Organizers say this is the newest program to help the youth of the Chattahoochee Valley between kindergarten and fifth grade.

