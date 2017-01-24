Sheriff Donna Tompkins holds press conference for inmate found dead at jail

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirms that an inmate is believed to have committed suicide at the Muscogee County Jail by hanging himself.

Sheriff Tompkins says she was in Atlanta when she received the call at about 4:30 p.m.

She says she immediately called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to have the agency conduct an independent probe into the matter.

GBI agents are already at the jail, according to Tompkins. It's unclear what time the inmate was found dead.

More information about the inmate will be released on Wednesday.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

