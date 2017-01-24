GA lawmakers move forward with casino debate

The Americus community and Georgia Southwestern State University students, falculty, and staff all gathered in honor of two fallen heroes Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Americus community and Georgia Southwestern State University students, falculty, and staff all gathered in honor of two fallen heroes Thursday afternoon.More >>
Homeowners in portions of Talbot County have some cleaning up to do as a radar indicated tornado hit the area.More >>
Homeowners in portions of Talbot County have some cleaning up to do as a radar indicated tornado hit the area.More >>
More than 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States this year alone and of those cases, more than 40,000 women will die of the disease.More >>
More than 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States this year alone and of those cases, more than 40,000 women will die of the disease.More >>
Raging winds and tornado-like conditions severely hit a Ladonia subdivision during Thursday’s severe weather.More >>
Raging winds and tornado-like conditions severely hit a Ladonia subdivision during Thursday’s severe weather.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>