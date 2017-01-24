GA lawmakers move forward with casino debate

In Georgia, a compromise to allow casinos in the state is now moving forward in the state legislature.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, this would allow for two casinos to be built – one in Atlanta, and one in either Columbus. Savannah, or Augusta.

The legislation will now be introduced to both chambers for debate.

Previous attempts at gaming included legalizing betting on horse racing, which is not included this time.

Lawmakers say several major gaming companies have expressed interest in moving to the state.

