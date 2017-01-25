New Columbus Civic Center director confirmed

A new director has been confirmed to lead the Columbus Civic Center.

Jon Dorman thanked the council after they unanimously approved his selection. City Manager Isaiah Hugley recommended Dorman with the help of a selection team.

"The business of entertainment is so... you know, I wish there was a magic wand that you could wave and make some of these really high entertainers come to your town,” Dorman said. “Unfortunately, it doesn't necessarily always work out that way, but we are going to do our best to ramp up and get some really great entertainment in town."

Most recently, Dorman worked as the general manager of the Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center in Bakersfield, CA from 2013 to 2016.

