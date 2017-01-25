Teen charged as an adult for deadly shooting on Branton Woods Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have confirmed that a 16-year-old has been charged with murder as an adult in connection with a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened on Dec. 17, 2016, at Branton Woods Drive near the intersection of Branton Lane.

Police arrested a 16-year-old James Oliver and charged him with murder after a shooting claimed the life of 25-year-old Bobby Seawright.

Seawright was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the Midtown Medical Center ER where he later passed away from his injuries.

James Oliver was taken out of class at Carver High Shcool on Thursday and then charged with murder. He pled not guilty in court on Wednesday and he is being represented by Stacey Jackson.

According to a Detective with the Columbus Police Department's Homicide Division, Oliver confessed to an anonymous witness that he was the one who shot Seawright.

Several questions were asked about the video surveillance footage obtained from a church in the area of Branton Woods Drive including how many witnesses came forward to police stating that Oliver confessed to several individuals that he shot someone.

The detective says that in the surveillance video, though very brief, it did not appear to be any altercation before Oliver allegedly shot Seawright and it appeared that after the shooting Oliver ran from the scene.

According to Attorney Stacey Jackson, Oliver is being housed in the juvenile detention facility as he awaits trial. Although Oliver is charged as an adult, the District Attorney has the discretion to change the charges from an adult to a juvenile in the coming days.

His case has been bound over to superior court.

