Columbus residents displaced after fire on Beatrice Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus fire has displaced three residents Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores, the call came in at 8:45 a.m. regarding a structure fire located in the 2400 block of Beatrice Ave.

The fire started in the kitchen on the stove top of a one story home.

As a result of the fire, three residents were displaced, but no one was injured.

There was significant damage to the home and Red Cross is now assisting families with a temporary relocation.

While this fire is under investigation, it appears that it was an accident, according to Ricky Shores.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.