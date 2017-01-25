Father-daughter duo warms hearts with performance of "You've Got a Friend in Me"

Four-year-old Claire Ryann moves viewers in a duet of "You’ve’ Got a Friend in Me.” Her sweet-sounding cover of the Toy Story classic is performed with her father, who accompanies her on his acoustic guitar.

The performance has already received over 3 million views after being posted on YouTube for a little over a week. A studio recorded version was released in 2016, but the duo also wanted to do a live cover of the song.

Claire Ryann is simply described as a 4-year-old who loves to sing and make music with her dad, Dave. More of her melodic singing can be viewed via her YouTube channel where she has also covered the Christmas carol “Silent Night” and “See the Light,” from the movie, Tangled.

Check out Claire Ryann and her dad's live cover of “You’ve got a Friend in Me.”

