GBI releases autopsy results in August 2016 MCSD bus driver death

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are back for the Muscogee County school bus driver who crashed into a tree on August 22, 2016, killing him and injuring seven students.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the cause of death for bus driver Roy Newman, 67, is blunt force trauma to the head, torso, and extremities.

The manner of death is being ruled an accident.

The only contributing factor mentioned in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s autopsy report stated that Newman had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and 90 percent occlusion of the cross section of the coronary arteries, meaning his arteries were nearly completely blocked.

Worley says there is nothing in the autopsy report that says anything about the driver being unconscious prior to the crash. A heart attack or a medical episode would only be speculation.

The toxicology and blood alcohol content reports came back negative.

The crash is still under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

The accident happened on Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, around 7:45 a.m. near Aaron Cohn Middle School in Midland.

According to the Muscogee County School District, Newman was employed with the school district in 2013 as a bus driver trainee, and started as a full-time bus driver in March 2014, driving for Shaw High School, Midland Middle School, and Mathews Elementary School.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the accident in December 2016 by District Attorney Julia Slater but declined to do so because CPD was still actively investigating the case.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.