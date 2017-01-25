GBI releases autopsy results in August 2016 MCSD bus driver death

A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
The jury continues to deliberate in the Peachtree Mall murder trial. Jurors are working to find a verdict in the trial of three people accused of gunning down a man Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
The jury continues to deliberate in the Peachtree Mall murder trial. Jurors are working to find a verdict in the trial of three people accused of gunning down a man Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
Raging winds and tornado-like conditions severely hit a Ladonia subdivision during Thursday’s severe weather.More >>
Raging winds and tornado-like conditions severely hit a Ladonia subdivision during Thursday’s severe weather.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Four Lowcountry mayors responded to President Donald Trump's expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
Four Lowcountry mayors responded to President Donald Trump's expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>