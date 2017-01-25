Attorney Stacey Jackson will not represent family of man who died after arrest by CPD

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Attorney Stacey Jackson has confirmed that he will no longer represent the family of 30-year-old Hector Arreloa, who was injured during an arrest and later died at the hospital.

According to Hector Arreola’s sister, Patricia Ragan, Attorney Mark Post will represent the family.

Hector passed away on Jan. 10 a day after he resisted officers' efforts to arrest him, according to an investigation.

Columbus police then requested the GBI to investigate to determine if Arreola's condition was the result of the arrest or a previous medical condition.

Investigators now have to find out what caused a Columbus man to die after being injured during his arrest on Moss Drive.

