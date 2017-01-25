Auburn teen arrested, charged with attempted burglary

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Auburn Police Division arrested a 17-year-old male from Auburn and charged him with attempted burglary in the second degree.

At about 11 a.m. CDT, Auburn Police responded to an interrupted burglary call at a residence in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.

Responding officers were given the description of an individual seen fleeing on foot after attempting to force entry into an occupied apartment.

Officers located the suspect in the vicinity within minutes of the call, identified him as the individual responsible and took him into custody.

There were no injuries reported, and no property was taken during the incident.

The juvenile was subsequently charged with attempted burglary in the second degree and transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center, where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.