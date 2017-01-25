American Red Cross increases number of disaster assessment teams

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After several destructive tornadoes made a sweep across Georgia – the American Red Cross is increasing the number of disaster assessment teams surveying impacted areas.

Overnight, Georgia’s Red Cross provided safe sanctuary, meals, and comfort for 81 people in Red Cross shelters.

Now, as families begin to return to their homes in hard-hit southern Georgia, Red Cross disaster workers are taking food, water, and relief supplies into accessible areas where people are focusing on clean-up and repair.

A shelter in Dougherty County remains open in Albany for residents displaced by the storms at: The Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Albany, GA 31701. In addition, 13 Red Cross assessment teams are canvassing impacted areas today to document damage and identify needs.

Powerful storms like tornadoes create widespread damage and more needs than any one organization can meet on its own. The Red Cross is working closely with the entire response community – government agencies, other nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses and others – to provide emergency relief.

Since deadly tornadoes hit Jan. 22nd, Red Cross and its partners have served more than 2,798 meals 4,251 snacks and provided nearly 181 overnight stays in shelters.

The Red Cross has mobilized more than 160 disaster workers to support the relief effort in Georgia. In addition, the Red Cross deployed 12 response vehicles expected to deliver 2,000 meals on Wednesday.

If you would like to help the Red Cross call 1-800-733-2767.

