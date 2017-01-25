Run Ranger Run Kick Off Event coming to Columbus

Are you ready to run for a good cause?

The Run Ranger Run Kick Off Event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Big Dog Running in Downtown Columbus, GA.

There will be registration available, giveaways, and prizes.

In the 2017 Run Ranger Run event, participants will run in a team of up to 10 individuals who pledge to walk, run and/or ride bicycles a combined total of 565 miles in the month of February. They will also raise funds for GallantFew and increase awareness for the stated Veteran issues.

For more details, visit their official website at this link.

