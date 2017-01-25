Run Ranger Run Kick Off Event coming to Columbus

A jury member has been removed after allegations of misconduct, threats, and intimidation among other jury members surfaced.More >>
A jury member has been removed after allegations of misconduct, threats, and intimidation among other jury members surfaced.More >>
A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
The jury continues to deliberate in the Peachtree Mall murder trial. Jurors are working to find a verdict in the trial of three people accused of gunning down a man Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
The jury continues to deliberate in the Peachtree Mall murder trial. Jurors are working to find a verdict in the trial of three people accused of gunning down a man Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>