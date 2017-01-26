Woman identified in deadly shooting in Auburn along Lunsford Dr. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police have identified the woman who died in a shooting Thursday morning along Lunsford Drive.  

On Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017, at about 4:00 a.m., Auburn Police responded to shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Lunsford Drive. 

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered an unresponsive female lying in the roadway suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. 

The victim, identified as Minney Lee, age 24 from Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Deputy Coroner Charlotte Patterson at 4:26 a.m.  The body was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner Office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The Auburn police are investigating the death as a homicide and they are being assisted by the DFS State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334.501.3140.   Callers can also provide information anonymously by calling the Auburn Police Division Tip Line at 334.246.1391.  

