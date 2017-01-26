Woman identified in deadly shooting in Auburn along Lunsford Dr.

A 10-year-old Eufaula child has died after being involved in a two-vehicle car crash.More >>
A 10-year-old Eufaula child has died after being involved in a two-vehicle car crash.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
A jury member has been removed after allegations of misconduct, threats, and intimidation among other jury members surfaced.More >>
A jury member has been removed after allegations of misconduct, threats, and intimidation among other jury members surfaced.More >>
A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.More >>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>