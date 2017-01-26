Columbus man wanted in connection to his 4-year-old son's death - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Columbus man wanted in connection to his 4-year-old son's death

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III (Source: CPD) Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for a man who is wanted for second-degree murder. 

On July 29, 2012, Columbus police were called to the 4000 block of Willis Street regarding a child being injured.

The victim was Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV, who was 28 days old at the time.

An investigation was then conducted and on Sept. 29, 2012, the victim’s father, 35-year-old Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III was charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

On Sept. 9, 2016, Columbus police were called out to the 3000 block of North Lumpkin Road and discovered Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV, who was four years old at the time had died.

A death investigation was conducted and on Jan. 13, 2017, Columbus Police Homicide Detectives were notified by the GBI Medical Examiner that the child’s manner of death was ruled a homicide and that the cause of death is due to the consequences of delayed complications to traumatic brain injury.

A warrant for the charge of second-degree murder has been issued for Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III.

Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call 911 and/or  Detective David Stokes at (706) 225-4242.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly