Columbus man wanted in connection to his 4-year-old son's death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for a man who is wanted for second-degree murder.

On July 29, 2012, Columbus police were called to the 4000 block of Willis Street regarding a child being injured.

The victim was Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV, who was 28 days old at the time.

An investigation was then conducted and on Sept. 29, 2012, the victim’s father, 35-year-old Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III was charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

On Sept. 9, 2016, Columbus police were called out to the 3000 block of North Lumpkin Road and discovered Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV, who was four years old at the time had died.

A death investigation was conducted and on Jan. 13, 2017, Columbus Police Homicide Detectives were notified by the GBI Medical Examiner that the child’s manner of death was ruled a homicide and that the cause of death is due to the consequences of delayed complications to traumatic brain injury.

A warrant for the charge of second-degree murder has been issued for Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III.

Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call 911 and/or Detective David Stokes at (706) 225-4242.

