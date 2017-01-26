LaGrange police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange police chief has apologized for the agency's role in the brutal lynching that killed a young black man in September 1940 in LaGrange.

A service of remembrance was held for Austin Callaway, who was shot repeatedly and left on a rural road to die by a mob in LaGrange.

The police and city never sought justice for this matter. Rev. L.W. Strickland of Warren Temple says police have settled the matter by ignoring it.

LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar apologized on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at Warren Temple United Methodist Church located at 416 East Depot Street.

“We believe this event will be one of the few times and maybe even the first that a local government or police department has ever apologized for a lynching in the Unites States,” said the organization Troup Together, who will be hosting the event.

Rep. John Lewis was also in LaGrange on Thursday to deliver the Martin Luther King Jr. address at LaGrange College.

