Thursday marks National Spouses Day

Jan. 26 is devoted to showing appreciation to spouses everywhere. National Spouses Day is observed annually and reminds us to take out time for our mates.

National Spouses Day is considered a non-gift giving day. In contrast to conventional holidays, it emphasizes spending time together, enjoying each other, reconnecting, and complimenting the love of your life.

Couples from all walks of life also express love and gratitude for their significant other via social media with hashtag #NationalSpousesDay. Heartfelt posts, photos, and memes to honor companions have begun to sweep the internet.

Take a minute and enjoy those celebrating the delightful day.

