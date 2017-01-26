Shoplifting incident turns into an officer-involved shooting at Walmart on Victory Drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An officer-involved shooting started at the Walmart on Victory Drive and ended at the CB&T bank Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to Walmart regarding a shoplifting incident. Police say the suspect was seen cutting into packages and concealing the items in his clothing.

When two CPD officers responded to the scene, the suspect turned his pistol on the officer in the garden area of the Walmart.

The officer then shot at the suspect. The suspect was injured in his left arm and taken to the hospital and he is now released and in police custody.

No officers were injured during the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

“We are not sure whether or not the injury to his left arm was caused from a projectile with the officer or if it was from his caused running into the things into the store while he was trying to get away,” said Police Chief Ricky Boren. “He has already been treated and released.”

If the officer caused injury to the suspect from the shooting, the GBI will take over the investigation.

“It makes no sense, it’s getting outrageous, right in the daytime, it’s kids out, why must you?” said witness Kanijah Mike. “It’s ridiculous, that’s how I feel.”

The suspect's name has not been released.

